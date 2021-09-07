Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Facebook by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 257,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.51. The stock had a trading volume of 366,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,282. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.43 and a 200 day moving average of $324.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $910,888,998 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

