Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,681 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.51. 366,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,666,282. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.43 and a 200 day moving average of $324.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $910,888,998. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

