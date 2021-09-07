Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,449. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

