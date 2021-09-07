Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 104.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,993. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.74. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,150 shares of company stock worth $23,779,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

