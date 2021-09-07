Aviva PLC Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.08. 12,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,993. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,063 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

