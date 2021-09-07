April J. Tice Sells 925 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rayonier by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

