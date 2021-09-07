OWNDATA (OWN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $649,380.06 and approximately $211.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.87 or 0.00681666 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001570 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.84 or 0.01416818 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

