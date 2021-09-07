Render Token (RNDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.38 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $173.09 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00155416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.69 or 0.00736687 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 157,153,487 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

