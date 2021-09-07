$364.18 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post sales of $364.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $341.60 million and the highest is $377.40 million. Nutanix posted sales of $312.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Nutanix stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.69. 60,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,200. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at $696,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.