Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.85. Camping World posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 19.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth about $644,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.27. 13,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,122. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 3.33. Camping World has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

