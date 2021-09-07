Cadence Bank NA Buys New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 505 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $447.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $454.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $428.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

