Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will announce $129.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.80 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $101.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $775.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $759.10 million to $791.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $432.66 million, with estimates ranging from $353.81 million to $511.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of FLGT traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,130. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.75. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $85,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $116,331.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,777 shares of company stock valued at $448,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,872,000 after acquiring an additional 601,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 163,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after acquiring an additional 150,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

