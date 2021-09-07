Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after buying an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after buying an additional 710,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after buying an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $58.85. 373,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,837,154. The stock has a market cap of $248.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

