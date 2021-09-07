Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 0.25% of Matthews International worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Matthews International by 89,725.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matthews International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MATW shares. Sidoti initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MATW traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,500. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

