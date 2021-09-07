Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,470 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,643. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $95.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 95.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

