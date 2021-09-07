Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Decreased by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 15,399 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,771.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,544 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.32. 90,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,046. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

