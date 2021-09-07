Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys New Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after buying an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after purchasing an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $113,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after purchasing an additional 106,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $4.04 on Tuesday, hitting $370.44. 5,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $391.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.83 and its 200 day moving average is $355.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

