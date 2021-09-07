Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Makes New Investment in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCMT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. 666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.14 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

