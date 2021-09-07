Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes $855,000 Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,310,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.73. 2,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,619. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.00 and a beta of 1.19. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.95 and its 200-day moving average is $127.98.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,529 shares of company stock worth $719,831. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

