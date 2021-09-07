Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys 223 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $494.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,686. The business has a fifty day moving average of $481.42 and a 200-day moving average of $470.01. The stock has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.