EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Trading 6.9% Higher

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.49. 12,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 432,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get EverQuote alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $27,927.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,418.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 33,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $627,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,153. 37.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in EverQuote by 217.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in EverQuote by 26.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.