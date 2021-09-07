Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,590 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.70. 10,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

