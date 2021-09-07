DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.00

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 87 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 81.60 ($1.07), with a volume of 484902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of DP Eurasia in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

