GSI Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,000. W. P. Carey accounts for 2.4% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,731,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $78.45. 14,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

