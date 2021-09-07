Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $22.28 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the quarter. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up 1.7% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 1.17% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $22,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 151,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 241.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

