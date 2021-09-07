OpenOcean (OOE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.70 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001635 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $60.96 million and $6.70 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00132080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00180853 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.03 or 0.07645177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,382.44 or 1.00372298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.70 or 0.00918723 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

