Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Position Raised by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 21,224 shares during the period. Strattec Security accounts for approximately 2.8% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 3.73% of Strattec Security worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $83,029.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $48,721.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $339,119 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. Strattec Security Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Strattec Security Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

