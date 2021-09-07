PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) is Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. PPG Industries accounts for approximately 1.4% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

PPG traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.44. 49,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,714. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.67. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

