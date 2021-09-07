Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $7.20 Million Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 2,601.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859,651 shares during the quarter. Invacare makes up 3.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Invacare were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 859.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 908,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IVC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. 1,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,523. The company has a market capitalization of $296.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $225.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVC. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invacare in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

