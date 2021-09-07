Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Trimmed by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

DEO traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,734. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.56. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $202.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

