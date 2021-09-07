Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Reaches $465.22 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $465.22 million and $17.24 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00132080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00180853 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.03 or 0.07645177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,382.44 or 1.00372298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.70 or 0.00918723 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 468,936,539 coins and its circulating supply is 468,935,957 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

