Showcase Reaches Market Capitalization of $435,347.45 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 64.1% against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $435,347.45 and approximately $91,358.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00132080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00180853 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.03 or 0.07645177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,382.44 or 1.00372298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.70 or 0.00918723 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.