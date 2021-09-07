Brokerages Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Price Target at $18.50

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRT stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $20.32. 15,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,913. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

