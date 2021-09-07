Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POFCY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac stock remained flat at $$0.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $491.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.