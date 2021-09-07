Beaxy Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00061044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00160932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $350.93 or 0.00743401 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

