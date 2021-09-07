Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after buying an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,100. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.79. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

