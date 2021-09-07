Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 217 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 64,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

