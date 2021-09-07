Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,948 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 655.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 865,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,926,000 after purchasing an additional 212,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,477 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.05. 1,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,962. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.45.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

