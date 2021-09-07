Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.18. 43,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,748. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average of $95.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

