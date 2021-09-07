Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,208 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.82. 68,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,067. The company has a market capitalization of $179.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.