Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 14.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Target by 7.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 20.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.21. The company had a trading volume of 63,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,132. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.56. The company has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

