First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 11,618 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.87. 136,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,828,880. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.