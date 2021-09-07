O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $457,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.76. The stock had a trading volume of 183,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,758. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $442.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

