AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 174,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 83,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

T traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. 271,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,128,094. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of -88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

