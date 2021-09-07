Brokerages Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.32). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

MYOV stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. 5,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $969,531.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $60,399.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 302,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,779,267 and sold 32,709 shares valued at $759,981. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.