Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,664. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

