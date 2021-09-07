Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Cut by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $227.04. 207,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,246,343. The stock has a market cap of $442.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

