Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,455 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 150,307 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $186.39. 296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,256. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.98 and a 200-day moving average of $180.49. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a twelve month low of $142.92 and a twelve month high of $188.57.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

