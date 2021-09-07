Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $56.52 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 61.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,089 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $56,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE traded down $16.22 on Tuesday, hitting $373.12. 48,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

