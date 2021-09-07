Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Down 5.4%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 4,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 404,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRPH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.69.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($3.16). On average, research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,374,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

